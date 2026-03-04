Delayed Premiere: 'Toxic' Faces Middle East Tensions

The release of the highly awaited movie, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups,' featuring Yash, has been deferred to June 4 due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Originally set for a March 19 release, the action-thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas spans events in Goa from the 1940s to the 1970s. Yash, who also co-wrote the film, stars as a gangster named Raya.

The postponement, announced by production companies KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, is attributed to the current geopolitical unrest impacting their global release strategy. The new date helps 'Toxic' avoid competing with Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' sequel. The movie was filmed in Kannada and English with multiple dubbed versions.

