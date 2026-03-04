Delayed Premiere: 'Toxic' Faces Middle East Tensions
The movie 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups', starring Yash, has its release postponed to June 4 due to rising Middle East tensions. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, it's an action-thriller set between 1940s-1970s Goa. The decision aims to ensure a wider global audience amid geopolitical upheaval.
The release of the highly awaited movie, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups,' featuring Yash, has been deferred to June 4 due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Originally set for a March 19 release, the action-thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas spans events in Goa from the 1940s to the 1970s. Yash, who also co-wrote the film, stars as a gangster named Raya.
The postponement, announced by production companies KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, is attributed to the current geopolitical unrest impacting their global release strategy. The new date helps 'Toxic' avoid competing with Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' sequel. The movie was filmed in Kannada and English with multiple dubbed versions.
