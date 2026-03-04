Left Menu

Mathura's Vibrant Holi: A Journey Through Tradition and Color

Mathura celebrates Holi with a blend of traditions and colors. From temple rituals and bhajan sessions to unique customs like 'Chappal Holi,' the city immerses in festivities while ensuring tight security across districts. Locals and visitors alike engage in this lively and spiritual celebration of Lord Krishna.

In the historic town of Mathura, the celebration of Holi took on a distinctively vibrant and spiritual tone as thousands of devotees poured into the streets, reveling in the age-old traditions of color and joy. Despite the expected exuberance outside the temple walls, traditional restrictions kept celebrations subdued in the sanctum sanctorum.

Unique to Mathura, festivities ran high with 'bhajan sandhya' and a flower Holi planned for the evening at the Old Keshavdev Temple. Special highlights included the traditional 'Huranga' at the Sri Garun Govind Temple and the whimsical 'Chappal Holi' in Bachchgaon village, rooted in the historical protest against colonial rule.

Security measures were robust, with the district organized into zones for efficient management. As the fervor of Holi swept through the town, the integrated control room guaranteed a seamless celebration while revelers, drenched in color, paid homage to the legacy of Lord Krishna in a city deeply tied to his lore.

