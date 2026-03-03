Left Menu

Slipper Heist: From Temple Theft to Legal Pursuit

Revenue department official Arun Chandravanshi's slippers were stolen at Baglamukhi Mata temple. Using CCTV, he identified the thief and requested police action. His complaint letter went viral, highlighting frequent thefts at the temple, and seeking preventive measures under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Updated: 03-03-2026 18:07 IST
Slipper Heist: From Temple Theft to Legal Pursuit
  Country:
  India

In a unique case, Arun Chandravanshi, a revenue officer in Madhya Pradesh, has successfully tracked down the alleged thief who stole his slippers from the Baglamukhi Mata temple. The incident, which occurred on March 2, has garnered attention after Chandravanshi took the unusual step of involving law enforcement.

Chandravanshi, vested with magisterial powers, used CCTV footage to identify the suspect. He later penned a letter to the district Superintendent of Police, asking for legal action under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, addressing thefts that undermine public faith.

The letter, which went viral on social media, has spurred various reactions. Nalkheda police have assured a thorough inquiry into the claim. This case shines a light on the issue of repeated thefts at the temple, prompting discussions on necessary preventive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

