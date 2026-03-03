Slipper Heist: From Temple Theft to Legal Pursuit

In a unique case, Arun Chandravanshi, a revenue officer in Madhya Pradesh, has successfully tracked down the alleged thief who stole his slippers from the Baglamukhi Mata temple. The incident, which occurred on March 2, has garnered attention after Chandravanshi took the unusual step of involving law enforcement.

Chandravanshi, vested with magisterial powers, used CCTV footage to identify the suspect. He later penned a letter to the district Superintendent of Police, asking for legal action under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, addressing thefts that undermine public faith.

The letter, which went viral on social media, has spurred various reactions. Nalkheda police have assured a thorough inquiry into the claim. This case shines a light on the issue of repeated thefts at the temple, prompting discussions on necessary preventive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)