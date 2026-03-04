Historic Holi: The 'Lat Sahab' Procession in Shahjahanpur
The centuries-old 'Lat Sahab' procession in Shahjahanpur, a unique Holi tradition, was held under tight security. This event involves a symbolic act where a figure representing a colonial officer is paraded and 'struck' with shoes amidst festivities. Authorities ensured safety with a detailed security arrangement.
The annual 'Lat Sahab' procession took place in Shahjahanpur with heightened security measures, marking a continued tradition steeped in local history. The processional event, unique to the Holi festival, sees a representative figure of a British officer paraded through town while being playfully 'struck' with shoes by revelers.
Enhanced security protocols were in place, including a protective police cordon around the procession, which journeyed from the Phoolmati Devi temple to the Kotwali police station, covering an 8-km route. The event is a compelling blend of cultural heritage and community satire.
District and police officials ensured communal harmony with strategic supervision, involving numerous officers and special task forces. The use of solar-powered CCTV cameras and barricaded routes ensured a peaceful procession, with pre-planned peace committee meetings credited for maintaining order.
