Historic Holi: The 'Lat Sahab' Procession in Shahjahanpur

The centuries-old 'Lat Sahab' procession in Shahjahanpur, a unique Holi tradition, was held under tight security. This event involves a symbolic act where a figure representing a colonial officer is paraded and 'struck' with shoes amidst festivities. Authorities ensured safety with a detailed security arrangement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:43 IST
The annual 'Lat Sahab' procession took place in Shahjahanpur with heightened security measures, marking a continued tradition steeped in local history. The processional event, unique to the Holi festival, sees a representative figure of a British officer paraded through town while being playfully 'struck' with shoes by revelers.

Enhanced security protocols were in place, including a protective police cordon around the procession, which journeyed from the Phoolmati Devi temple to the Kotwali police station, covering an 8-km route. The event is a compelling blend of cultural heritage and community satire.

District and police officials ensured communal harmony with strategic supervision, involving numerous officers and special task forces. The use of solar-powered CCTV cameras and barricaded routes ensured a peaceful procession, with pre-planned peace committee meetings credited for maintaining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

