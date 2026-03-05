Sonu Sood Provides Lifeline to Stranded Dubai Travellers

Actor Sonu Sood has extended a helping hand to travellers stuck in Dubai due to flight cancellations amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East. On Wednesday, Sood took to social media platform X, announcing a generous offer of free accommodations for those stranded, regardless of nationality.

In his video message, Sood emphasized the humanitarian aspect, urging anyone affected to contact him via Instagram. His offer includes free-of-charge stays arranged through the real estate company Dugasta Properties, until travellers can resume their journeys home.

This initiative comes in the wake of widespread flight cancellations following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, leading to significant disruptions in the region's air traffic. Sood, who gained acclaim for his humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Punjab floods, continues to demonstrate commitment to humanitarian causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)