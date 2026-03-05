Left Menu

President Murmu's Landmark Visit to West Bengal

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal. Key events include the launching of the Darjeeling Hill Festival and participating in the ninth International Santal Conference. She will also inaugurate programs on women's leadership and empowerment during her visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:14 IST
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting West Bengal for two days starting this Friday, according to her office. During the visit, she will launch the Darjeeling Hill Festival, commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', and open an exhibition titled 'Root and Rhythms' at Lok Bhavan in Darjeeling.

Additionally, President Murmu will inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee Flagship Programme focused on Women's Leadership and Empowerment at IIT-Kharagpur via a virtual link, as announced by the President's office on Thursday. This initiative highlights the government's commitment to promoting gender equality and empowerment in leadership roles.

On March 7, she will also grace the ninth International Santal Conference, organized by the International Santal Council in Darjeeling, emphasizing her support and recognition of cultural diversity and indigenous communities.

