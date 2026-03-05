President Murmu's Landmark Visit to West Bengal

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting West Bengal for two days starting this Friday, according to her office. During the visit, she will launch the Darjeeling Hill Festival, commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', and open an exhibition titled 'Root and Rhythms' at Lok Bhavan in Darjeeling.

Additionally, President Murmu will inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee Flagship Programme focused on Women's Leadership and Empowerment at IIT-Kharagpur via a virtual link, as announced by the President's office on Thursday. This initiative highlights the government's commitment to promoting gender equality and empowerment in leadership roles.

On March 7, she will also grace the ninth International Santal Conference, organized by the International Santal Council in Darjeeling, emphasizing her support and recognition of cultural diversity and indigenous communities.