Mizoram Shines: A Booming Tourist Destination with Record Arrivals

Mizoram has witnessed a substantial increase in tourist numbers, totaling 12.68 lakh over the past two years, according to Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar. The state, celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes and rich culture, saw both domestic and international tourist visits rise significantly between 2024 and 2025.

More than 12.68 lakh tourists, including 16,898 foreigners, visited the state during this period. Domestic visitors made up the bulk, with their numbers almost doubling from 4.21 lakh in 2024 to 8.29 lakh in 2025. International tourist arrivals also grew by 112% to reach 11,484 in 2025.

Officials attribute the influx to enhanced infrastructure, notably the Bairabi-Sairang railway inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and strategic promotional campaigns that emphasized Mizoram's eco-tourism potential. These initiatives have solidified Mizoram's status as a leading tourist destination in the Northeast.

