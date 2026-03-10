Amol Palekar: A Celebrated Journey in Theatre

Veteran actor Amol Palekar will be honored with the META Lifetime Achievement Award at the 21st Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards. This recognition applauds his influential contributions to Indian theatre and cinema, acknowledging decades of impactful storytelling and artistic innovation across mediums.

Renowned for his "boy-next-door" roles, Palekar rose to fame in the 1970s with acclaimed films such as "Chhoti Si Baat" and "Gol Maal." His work consistently highlighted his commitment to artistic excellence and the exploration of human narratives through performance.

The awards ceremony is set to display a wide range of theatrical excellence, with productions exploring themes like mythology, gender, and social change. The 10 chosen works exemplify the festival's dedication to fostering dialogue and celebrating cultural diversity in performance arts.

