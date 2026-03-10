Left Menu

Amol Palekar: A Celebrated Journey in Theatre

Veteran actor Amol Palekar is set to receive the META Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant contributions to Indian theatre and cinema. Known for his distinctive artistic style, Palekar's work has deeply influenced Indian performance art. The award will be presented at the 21st Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:50 IST
Amol Palekar: A Celebrated Journey in Theatre
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Amol Palekar will be honored with the META Lifetime Achievement Award at the 21st Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards. This recognition applauds his influential contributions to Indian theatre and cinema, acknowledging decades of impactful storytelling and artistic innovation across mediums.

Renowned for his "boy-next-door" roles, Palekar rose to fame in the 1970s with acclaimed films such as "Chhoti Si Baat" and "Gol Maal." His work consistently highlighted his commitment to artistic excellence and the exploration of human narratives through performance.

The awards ceremony is set to display a wide range of theatrical excellence, with productions exploring themes like mythology, gender, and social change. The 10 chosen works exemplify the festival's dedication to fostering dialogue and celebrating cultural diversity in performance arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Hormuz

Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Ho...

 Global
2
Appeals Court Upholds WV Ban on Medicaid for Gender-Affirming Surgeries

Appeals Court Upholds WV Ban on Medicaid for Gender-Affirming Surgeries

 Global
3
Punjab Assembly Erupts Over Medical College Debates

Punjab Assembly Erupts Over Medical College Debates

 India
4
Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026