Controversy in Kerala: Monalisa Bhonsle's Interfaith Marriage Sparks Debate

Monalisa Bhonsle, a young woman recognized from the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, has become the focus of a controversy following her interfaith marriage in Kerala.

Her father, citing concerns of 'love jihad', seeks government intervention for her return to Madhya Pradesh. However, Monalisa, who married Farman Khan, firmly denies these allegations.

The situation highlights the ongoing societal tensions concerning interfaith marriages, with Monalisa's personal choices at the heart of a broader community debate.

