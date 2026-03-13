Left Menu

Controversy in Kerala: Monalisa Bhonsle's Interfaith Marriage Sparks Debate

Monalisa Bhonsle, who rose to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, recently married a Muslim man in Kerala, sparking accusations of 'love jihad' from her father. He seeks the intervention of Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister for her safe return. Monalisa refutes claims, asserting the marriage was her choice.

  • Country:
  • India

Monalisa Bhonsle, a young woman recognized from the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, has become the focus of a controversy following her interfaith marriage in Kerala.

Her father, citing concerns of 'love jihad', seeks government intervention for her return to Madhya Pradesh. However, Monalisa, who married Farman Khan, firmly denies these allegations.

The situation highlights the ongoing societal tensions concerning interfaith marriages, with Monalisa's personal choices at the heart of a broader community debate.

