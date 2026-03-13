Deepika TC: Breaking Boundaries in Blind Women's Cricket

Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD) recently celebrated the accomplishments of its distinguished alumna, Deepika TC, the captain of the Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team. In her role, she piloted the team to a historic victory at the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind.

This achievement not only marks a significant milestone in blind women's cricket in India but also showcases Deepika's resilience and leadership. Her journey from a small town in Sira to the global stage epitomizes perseverance and the transformative power of inclusive education, as highlighted by her time at RMSD.

Supported by the NR Foundation, RMSD has empowered visually impaired girls for decades, offering free residential education and vocational training. Deepika's success demonstrates the potential of inclusive environments to nurture talent and stands as an inspiration to countless girls nationwide.