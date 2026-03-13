LPG Shortage Heat: Shimla Eateries Struggle Amid Supply Crunch

In Shimla, small eatery owners face closures due to an irregular supply of commercial LPG influenced by geopolitical tensions. Despite officials claiming the supply remains steady, many dhaba owners in Lakkar Bazaar have shut down due to cylinder unavailability.

Eateries like Amar Bhojanalya have called on the government to facilitate LPG distribution to sustain businesses. With around 55,000 commercial connections in Himachal Pradesh, priority is given to essential sectors, impacting commercial operators.

Amid the shortages, some restaurant owners are exploring alternatives to cope with the crisis. Hotelier Sushant Nag, for instance, resorted to ordering equipment from Chandigarh, hoping for relief and continuity of service.

(With inputs from agencies.)