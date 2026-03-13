Left Menu

Vibrant Vasant Utsav: Haryana's Cultural and Environmental Celebration

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the 38th Vasant Utsav in Panchkula, a cultural event inspired by Surajkund Mela. It highlights environmental conservation, with initiatives like the Pran Vayu Devta Pension Scheme and Oxyvans. Competitions and showcases promote local culture and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the 38th Vasant Utsav at Panchkula's Sector-5 Town Park, marking a new milestone as the event took cues from the Surajkund Mela for the first time in its decades-long history.

Reopening a local cactus garden, Saini inspected a diverse flower exhibition and stalls by self-help groups. Addressing the festival, he described it as a celebration of culture and nature, attracting attendees state-wide. The event includes competitions like floral decoration and face painting to foster creativity among youth.

The Chief Minister emphasized India's cultural connection to seasonal changes, linking the festival to environmental conservation. Initiatives like the Pran Vayu Devta Pension Scheme and new 'Oxyvans' aim to increase green cover and biodiversity. Plans also include creating the world's largest jungle safari and enhancing agro-forestry policies.

