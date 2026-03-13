Preserving Tradition: Annie's Unique Fashion Statement in Volendam

In Volendam, an 85-year-old woman is keeping alive a fading tradition—the Volendam women's costume. Annie In de Betouw-Kwakman continues to don the attire, once ubiquitous in her village, now mostly unseen outside of tourism or historical exhibitions. The ensemble, featuring a high pointed bonnet, is one of the most recognizable symbols of traditional Dutch dress.

Historically, clothing in the Netherlands signified identity, with each village showcasing its unique style. Fashion historian Birthe Weijkamp explains, "Almost every Dutch village used to have their own look. You could recognize where someone was coming from, what village they belonged to." Volendam's traditional daily outfit comprises a black jacket, short scarf, apron, long skirt, red coral beaded necklace, and black slip-on shoes.

However, as people started working outside their communities, these intricate, handmade garments became impractical. Consequently, Annie watched her contemporaries shift to modern attire. Despite societal pressure, including an incident involving her children's discouragement due to peer ridicule, Annie remains proud of her traditional wear. She says, "This is freedom," expressing a deep personal connection to her cultural heritage.

