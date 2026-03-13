Left Menu

Priyadarshan: Navigating Two Cinematic Worlds with Laughter and Horror

Acclaimed director Priyadarshan, known for his notable work in Malayalam and Hindi cinema, reflects on the differences and challenges in these industries. He highlights the formulaic nature of Bollywood compared to content-driven Malayalam films. His upcoming projects include 'Bhoot Bangla' and 'Haiwan,' reaffirming his knack for comedy and horror-comedy genres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:44 IST
Renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan, with a repertoire of over 70 films across Malayalam and Hindi, opens up about facing creative exhaustion. Having mastered the art of comedy, he offers insights into the stark contrasts between Bollywood and Malayalam cinema, emphasizing the ongoing struggle for originality in Hindi films.

While Bollywood grapples with formulaic constraints, Malayalam cinema thrives on storytelling but suffers from financial limitations. Priyadarshan, celebrated for hits like 'Hera Pheri' and 'Bhool Bhulaiya,' believes content trumps budget, a mantra he upholds amidst industry challenges including producer interventions.

As he readies his latest horror-comedy 'Bhoot Bangla' starring Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan reflects on his directorial legacy. With iconic characters like Manjulika leaving a lasting impact, he credits the genre's evolution to collaborative industry efforts and aims to further his cinematic journey with future ventures such as 'Haiwan.'

