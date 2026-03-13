Bank of England Sparks Controversy with Wildlife-themed Banknote Proposal

The Bank of England's recent decision to replace iconic historical figures with British wildlife on future banknotes has triggered a political firestorm. The intention behind the change is to enhance security features and celebrate the UK's natural diversity.

However, this move has been met with criticism from several political leaders. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Liberal Democrat Ed Davey have both voiced their dissent, citing concerns about erasing history and poor timing amidst geopolitical tensions.

The Bank defends its position, highlighting public support for the nature theme and the potential for increased counterfeit resilience. With a forthcoming public consultation, the debate over the cultural significance of banknote imagery continues.

