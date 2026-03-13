Power Plays in the Paddock: Stake Talks in Formula One

Alpine's unofficial leader Flavio Briatore has confirmed that discussions are underway with Mercedes regarding a potential acquisition of a stake in the Renault-owned Formula One team. The talks involve the German carmaker, rather than Mercedes' renowned Austrian principal Toto Wolff.

Ex-Red Bull chief Christian Horner, familiar from Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' series, is also exploring the same 24% interest, a stake currently held by Otro Capital. This investor group features high-profile athletes and stars such as Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Patrick Mahomes, and Rory McIlroy.

Horner's perspectives add intrigue, especially after his high-profile exit from Red Bull. As negotiations unfold, the sports world watches, with figures like Audi's Jonathan Wheatley downplaying conflicts, noting the sport's robust governance framework. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Ken Ferris)

(With inputs from agencies.)