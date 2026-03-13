Left Menu

Mizoram's Chapchar Kut Festival Embraces Tradition and Reconciliation

Mizoram concluded its Chapchar Kut festival, emphasizing traditional values and reconciliation. Chief Minister Lalduhoma urged self-accountability amid cultural displays. With historical origins dating back centuries, the festival, revived in 1973, continues to celebrate Mizo heritage. Events included exhibitions and performances attracting local and international visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:16 IST
Mizoram's Chapchar Kut Festival Embraces Tradition and Reconciliation
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's Chapchar Kut festival concluded with significant cultural displays and calls for reconciliation. The event was held at the Lammual ground and marked by traditional performances witnessed by a large gathering, including political dignitaries.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, addressing as the 'Kut Pa,' underscored the importance of self-accountability and reconciliation within Mizo society. He highlighted the need for personal responsibility in fostering social harmony and criticized modern political and social discord.

The festival, historically significant to Mizoram, featured various events from handloom exhibitions to cultural showcases. Despite losing prominence post-19th century, it was revitalized in 1973 and continues to draw participants from across the region and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026