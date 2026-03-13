Mizoram's Chapchar Kut Festival Embraces Tradition and Reconciliation
Mizoram concluded its Chapchar Kut festival, emphasizing traditional values and reconciliation. Chief Minister Lalduhoma urged self-accountability amid cultural displays. With historical origins dating back centuries, the festival, revived in 1973, continues to celebrate Mizo heritage. Events included exhibitions and performances attracting local and international visitors.
Mizoram's Chapchar Kut festival concluded with significant cultural displays and calls for reconciliation. The event was held at the Lammual ground and marked by traditional performances witnessed by a large gathering, including political dignitaries.
Chief Minister Lalduhoma, addressing as the 'Kut Pa,' underscored the importance of self-accountability and reconciliation within Mizo society. He highlighted the need for personal responsibility in fostering social harmony and criticized modern political and social discord.
The festival, historically significant to Mizoram, featured various events from handloom exhibitions to cultural showcases. Despite losing prominence post-19th century, it was revitalized in 1973 and continues to draw participants from across the region and beyond.
