Mizoram's Chapchar Kut Festival Embraces Tradition and Reconciliation

Mizoram's Chapchar Kut festival concluded with significant cultural displays and calls for reconciliation. The event was held at the Lammual ground and marked by traditional performances witnessed by a large gathering, including political dignitaries.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, addressing as the 'Kut Pa,' underscored the importance of self-accountability and reconciliation within Mizo society. He highlighted the need for personal responsibility in fostering social harmony and criticized modern political and social discord.

The festival, historically significant to Mizoram, featured various events from handloom exhibitions to cultural showcases. Despite losing prominence post-19th century, it was revitalized in 1973 and continues to draw participants from across the region and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)