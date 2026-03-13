Left Menu

Kristen Bell Joins 'Sonic 4' Cast as Amy Rose

Kristen Bell, known for her voice work in Disney's Frozen, joins the 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' voice cast as Amy Rose. Sharing the news, Ben Schwartz celebrated Bell's inclusion on Instagram. Plot details remain scarce, but Metal Sonic is expected to feature prominently in the upcoming film.

Kristen Bell (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Kristen Bell has been cast as the voice of Amy Rose in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4', according to a report by Variety. The announcement was made by Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic, through an enthusiastic Instagram post welcoming Bell to the franchise.

Bell, who has garnered acclaim for her roles as Anna in Disney's Frozen and as a sloth in Zootopia 2, adds another significant voice role to her repertoire. Fans may also recognize her as the narrator of the hit TV series Gossip Girl. She gained fame with the 2004 teen drama Veronica Mars and is currently featured in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

While the plot for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' is still under wraps, it is anticipated that Metal Sonic will play a significant role in the storyline. Notable cast members from previous films include Idris Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey, as well as Keanu Reeves. Jim Carrey reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik, with James Marsden and Tika Sumpter portraying Sonic's human parents. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the Sonic movie series has generated over USD 1 billion globally. The new installment is expected to hit theaters in March 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

