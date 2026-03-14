Judicial Blockade in Fed Renovation Probe: Political Tensions Unveiled

A federal judge has intervened to block subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department, which were issued as part of a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's management of building renovations at the central bank.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro intends to appeal the decision after Judge James Boasberg halted the probe. Powell claims the investigation is an attempt by Donald Trump to exert influence over the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.

The decision comes amidst political tension, with Republican Senator Thom Tillis stating he will block Fed nominations while the investigation is ongoing, potentially stalling Trump's plans to replace Powell as Fed chair.

(With inputs from agencies.)