Unmasking Deceptive 'Made in America' Labels

President Donald Trump has taken decisive action against deceptive 'Made in America' claims with a new executive order. The White House announced that this directive targets foreign manufacturers and sellers who falsely label their products as American-made.

The order empowers the Federal Trade Commission to prioritize enforcement actions against such false claims and mandates all relevant agencies to work with the FTC to establish consistent labeling guidelines. Emphasizing the importance of domestic manufacturing, this move seeks to ensure transparency in product origins.

Additionally, the executive order instructs agencies handling government contracts to periodically verify the authenticity of 'Made in America' claims. Violators will be referred to the U.S. Justice Department for appropriate action, according to the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)