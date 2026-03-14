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Unmasking Deceptive 'Made in America' Labels

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at tackling fraudulent 'Made in America' labels. It prioritizes enforcement against false claims and requires verification of American-origin claims on government contracts. The order involves consultation between agencies and the FTC to ensure accurate labeling and marketing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:31 IST
Unmasking Deceptive 'Made in America' Labels
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President Donald Trump has taken decisive action against deceptive 'Made in America' claims with a new executive order. The White House announced that this directive targets foreign manufacturers and sellers who falsely label their products as American-made.

The order empowers the Federal Trade Commission to prioritize enforcement actions against such false claims and mandates all relevant agencies to work with the FTC to establish consistent labeling guidelines. Emphasizing the importance of domestic manufacturing, this move seeks to ensure transparency in product origins.

Additionally, the executive order instructs agencies handling government contracts to periodically verify the authenticity of 'Made in America' claims. Violators will be referred to the U.S. Justice Department for appropriate action, according to the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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