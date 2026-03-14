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Federal Judge Halts Termination of Somali Protections

A federal judge in Boston has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly 1,100 Somali immigrants, originally set for March 17. This ruling postpones the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's action, allowing immigrants to continue living and working in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:34 IST
Federal Judge Halts Termination of Somali Protections
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  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge in Boston has intervened to temporarily halt the Trump administration's efforts to terminate legal protections for nearly 1,100 Somali immigrants, a move initially slated for next week. The ruling provides a reprieve for those seeking to maintain their residency and ability to work in the U.S.

The decision came from U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, who issued an order that postpones the March 17 deadline for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's planned termination of Temporary Protected Status for Somali nationals. This legal reprieve offers temporary relief to the affected immigrant community.

The judge's order underscores the ongoing legal battles surrounding immigration policy and protection status, reflecting the broader discourse on immigration within the United States. The temporary hold grants Somali immigrants continued security and employment opportunities as their future in the country remains debated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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