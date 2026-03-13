Spotlight on Cinema: Delhi International Film Festival Honors Icons

The Delhi International Film Festival, starting March 25, aims to be a cinematic extravaganza, honoring legendary personalities such as Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore. This year's festival is poised to be India's largest with a record 2,100 film entries, of which more than 1,300 are international entries.

A dedication to cinematic giants like film director Guru Dutt and Tamil cinema icon K Balachander will feature prominently, according to Delhi government officials. The festival's grand inauguration is scheduled at Bharat Mandapam, followed by a week of films, discussions, and public celebrations across the city.

Beyond film screenings, attendees can expect premieres, masterclasses, workshops, and cultural performances, with notable Bollywood stars in attendance. A particular highlight is 'Her Lens: Women in Films at IFFD,' focusing on women filmmakers, spearheaded by Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga.

(With inputs from agencies.)