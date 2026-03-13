Spotlight on Cinema: Delhi International Film Festival Honors Icons
The Delhi International Film Festival, beginning March 25, will honor notable Indian film figures like Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore. With over 2,100 film entries, including 1,300 international submissions, it is set to be one of India's largest film events. Highlights include tributes, screenings, cultural events, and a special focus on women in film.
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- India
The Delhi International Film Festival, starting March 25, aims to be a cinematic extravaganza, honoring legendary personalities such as Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore. This year's festival is poised to be India's largest with a record 2,100 film entries, of which more than 1,300 are international entries.
A dedication to cinematic giants like film director Guru Dutt and Tamil cinema icon K Balachander will feature prominently, according to Delhi government officials. The festival's grand inauguration is scheduled at Bharat Mandapam, followed by a week of films, discussions, and public celebrations across the city.
Beyond film screenings, attendees can expect premieres, masterclasses, workshops, and cultural performances, with notable Bollywood stars in attendance. A particular highlight is 'Her Lens: Women in Films at IFFD,' focusing on women filmmakers, spearheaded by Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga.
(With inputs from agencies.)