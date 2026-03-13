Lebanon's Unseen Diplomatic Push: A Window That Is Closing

In a diplomatic twist, Lebanon made a historic overture towards Israel, suggesting direct talks to mitigate conflict fueled by Hezbollah's actions. Yet, Israel rebuffed the proposal, citing Lebanon's inability to control the militant group.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed readiness for direct discussions, facing significant challenges given Hezbollah's entrenched power. Despite domestic pressure, the Lebanese government struggles to fully implement its ban on Hezbollah's military activities due to the group's arsenal and influence among the Shi'ite community.

Both Israeli and U.S. leaders remain skeptical, citing past failures to contain Hezbollah as undermining Lebanon's negotiating stance. With diplomatic prospects dwindling, Lebanon's ambitions for regional peace face significant internal and external obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)