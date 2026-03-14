Delhi Celebrates Diversity at Tribes Arts Festival 2026

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently celebrated the success of the Tribes Arts Festival-2026, which showcased the cultural diversity of the capital. Held in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, FICCI, and the National Gallery of Modern Art, the festival drew crowds of more than 10,000 visitors.

The 12-day event, featuring art forms from tribal communities across India, concluded with a valedictory ceremony at Travancore Palace. Gupta lauded the festival's role in highlighting the rich traditions and creative expressions of tribal communities.

Gupta emphasized the importance of such initiatives in fostering an inclusive environment, noting the enthusiastic participation from tribal artists and contemporary cultural practitioners. The festival served as a valuable platform for exploring India's vibrant tribal art heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)