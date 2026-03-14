Revamp at the Kennedy Center: Leadership and Legacy Under Trump
Richard Grenell, appointed by President Trump as president of the Kennedy Center, will step down. Matt Floca will assume the role of COO and executive director. Trump's rebranding of the center met criticism and led to withdrawals by many artists. Plans are set to close the center for renovations.
President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Richard Grenell, appointed last year as the head of the Kennedy Center, will be stepping down from his role. Taking over the responsibilities as chief operating officer and executive director is Matt Floca, previously the vice president of facilities operations at the center.
The transition, reported by Axios, will be officially confirmed during a Monday board meeting at the White House, with President Trump in attendance. Last year, Trump redefined the institution by naming himself chairman and populating the board with close allies. The board had also voted to rename the center as the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, a decision stirring controversy.
This rebranding move has prompted backlash, resulting in the withdrawal of various groups and artists. Democrats argue the renaming lacks legal authority, as the name was established by Congress. Furthermore, the Kennedy family criticized the renaming for undermining JFK's legacy. Trump's plans to close the center for extensive renovations starting in July are also in motion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Olympic Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries Sparks Controversy with Order of Ikkos Award to Trump
Controversy Erupts Over Anti-Muslim Rhetoric in Congress
American Strike on Iranian School Sparks Controversy
Iranian Women's Football Team Faces Psychological Turmoil Amid Controversy
Controversy Over Himachal's Exclusion of Vigilance Bureau from RTI Act