Revamp at the Kennedy Center: Leadership and Legacy Under Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Richard Grenell, appointed last year as the head of the Kennedy Center, will be stepping down from his role. Taking over the responsibilities as chief operating officer and executive director is Matt Floca, previously the vice president of facilities operations at the center.

The transition, reported by Axios, will be officially confirmed during a Monday board meeting at the White House, with President Trump in attendance. Last year, Trump redefined the institution by naming himself chairman and populating the board with close allies. The board had also voted to rename the center as the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, a decision stirring controversy.

This rebranding move has prompted backlash, resulting in the withdrawal of various groups and artists. Democrats argue the renaming lacks legal authority, as the name was established by Congress. Furthermore, the Kennedy family criticized the renaming for undermining JFK's legacy. Trump's plans to close the center for extensive renovations starting in July are also in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)