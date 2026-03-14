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Raftaar: Ambition and Greed Unleashed

'Raftaar', starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, is a gripping drama exploring themes of ambition, love, and greed. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa, it traces the story of a high-stakes start-up and a charged relationship, set to release on July 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:02 IST
Raftaar: Ambition and Greed Unleashed
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated film 'Raftaar', featuring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, is poised to make its theatrical debut on July 24. The Amazon MGM Studios' production, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, promises a thrilling exploration of ambition, love, and greed.

Produced by Rao's wife and actor, Patralekhaa, under the Kampa Film banner, the movie's announcement ignited excitement on social media. A tantalizing poster was shared via Instagram, underscoring the film's central theme with the tagline, 'Ambition built it. Greed will test it.'

Set against a high-stakes backdrop, 'Raftaar' unravels the rise of a fast-paced start-up and the complex dynamics between an ambitious couple. The film marks the first cinematic collaboration between Rao and Suresh, with a supplementary cast including Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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