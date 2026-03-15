Mystery Heist at Kowdiar Palace: Priceless Royal Jewels Vanish

An investigation has been launched after more than Rs two crore worth of royal jewellery was reportedly stolen from Kowdiar Palace. The incident was brought to light by Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Bhayi, a senior member of the Travancore royal family.

The alleged theft, which includes around 12 pieces such as chains and rings made from over 40 sovereigns of gold and studded with precious stones, is believed to have occurred between October and November 2025. Its antique nature amplifies the jewellery's value, according to police.

The palace authorities conducted an internal probe before alerting the police. Following this, the police registered a case under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, the team has begun examining CCTV footage and interviewing palace employees.