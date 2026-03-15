Directors Call for Revival of Middle Cinema Amidst Rising Blockbuster Culture

Prominent filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Bejoy Nambiar have raised concerns over the diminishing presence of 'middle-of-the-road' cinema. Speaking at the Red Lorry Film Festival, they appealed for more audience support and emphasized the need for dedicated screen space to ensure its survival.

During the session titled 'Directors Panel: India vs the World Where Do We Stand,' the directors highlighted how massive box office hits such as 'Animal' and 'Gadar 2' reflect a trend where audiences predominantly flock to theatres for big-ticket entertainers. However, Nambiar emphasized that not all directors chase blockbusters, advocating for diversified cinema instead.

Affordability of movie tickets also emerged as a critical issue they tackled. Iyer Tiwari proposed a 'pocketed' marketing approach while Nambiar called for stabilized ticket prices to sustain the middle cinema sector. A unified effort involving government support was suggested to address these challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)