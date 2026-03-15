Left Menu

Directors Call for Revival of Middle Cinema Amidst Rising Blockbuster Culture

Filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Bejoy Nambiar raise concerns about the decline of 'middle-of-the-road' cinema. They stress the importance of audience support and adjusted ticket pricing. At the Red Lorry Film Festival, they emphasize the necessity of targeted marketing to sustain diverse storytelling amidst blockbuster dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:00 IST
Directors Call for Revival of Middle Cinema Amidst Rising Blockbuster Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Bejoy Nambiar have raised concerns over the diminishing presence of 'middle-of-the-road' cinema. Speaking at the Red Lorry Film Festival, they appealed for more audience support and emphasized the need for dedicated screen space to ensure its survival.

During the session titled 'Directors Panel: India vs the World Where Do We Stand,' the directors highlighted how massive box office hits such as 'Animal' and 'Gadar 2' reflect a trend where audiences predominantly flock to theatres for big-ticket entertainers. However, Nambiar emphasized that not all directors chase blockbusters, advocating for diversified cinema instead.

Affordability of movie tickets also emerged as a critical issue they tackled. Iyer Tiwari proposed a 'pocketed' marketing approach while Nambiar called for stabilized ticket prices to sustain the middle cinema sector. A unified effort involving government support was suggested to address these challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026