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Empowering Uttar Pradesh: Women Lead the Way

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the vital role of women in transforming the state, celebrating their achievements in various sectors. He emphasizes Chaitra Navratri as a festival of women's empowerment, mentioning successful initiatives like Mission Shakti and ongoing support for women's self-reliance and recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:32 IST
Empowering Uttar Pradesh: Women Lead the Way
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has praised the significant contributions of women in transforming the state, particularly highlighting their efforts in overcoming challenges prior to 2017. Ahead of the Hindu New Year, he commended women's empowerment and progress in his open letter to the public.

Adityanath emphasized the importance of viewing Chaitra Navratri not merely as a festival but as a symbol of women's empowerment. He shared the inspirational story of Soni Kumari from Chandauli, who has become self-reliant through flower farming, exemplifying the self-sufficiency achieved by many women under state-supported initiatives.

Highlighting several government schemes, including 'Mission Shakti', Rani Laxmibai Scooty Yojana, and Mahila Udyami Credit Card Yojana, Adityanath noted that half of the state's 20,000 start-ups are led by women. He extended Navratri greetings, wishing the festival to inspire strength and consciousness in the lives of all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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