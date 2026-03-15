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Inferno at Nature Bazaar Engulfs 50 Shops in Delhi

A major fire engulfed around 50 shops at Nature Bazaar in Andheria Mor, Delhi, resulting in extensive damage to goods and structures. The blaze required a robust firefighting response, with no reported injuries. The cause is suspected to be a short circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:51 IST
Inferno at Nature Bazaar Engulfs 50 Shops in Delhi
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On a Sunday morning, a massive fire broke out at the Nature Bazaar in Andheria Mor, south Delhi, destroying approximately 50 shops. Firefighters quickly responded to the blaze reported at 7:37 am, deploying 10 fire tenders to control the flames.

The fire rapidly spread through the temporary and semi-permanent shops selling handicrafts and textiles. While no injuries were reported, extensive damage occurred, with the cause believed to be a short circuit.

The intense blaze was initially mitigated due to light rain, according to eyewitnesses. Despite the damage, quick efforts by fire personnel prevented the fire from spreading to nearby residential areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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