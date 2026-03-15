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Iran's Role in the Global Energy Tides: Controlling the Strait of Hormuz

The ongoing conflict in the Gulf has shifted global energy dynamics, placing Iran at the center of decision-making regarding oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz. Despite U.S. attempts to secure the region, Iran's strategic position allows it to disrupt global oil routes, affecting prices and supplies worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:25 IST
Iran's Role in the Global Energy Tides: Controlling the Strait of Hormuz
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Saudi Aramco's recent communication with oil buyers reflects a major shift in the energy landscape, as Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz influences global oil exports. Amidst conflict in the Gulf, Iran's actions have significantly impacted oil and LNG supplies, affecting global energy markets.

Retaliatory measures by Iran through drone and missile attacks have highlighted vulnerabilities in shipping routes, cutting off vital supply chains. U.S. and Israeli efforts to stabilize the region face challenges, with Iran's capacity to disrupt maritime traffic still intact, threatening prolonged disruptions.

The crisis has caused a substantial drop in the Middle East's oil output, collapsing confidence in safe supply routes. Insurance costs have risen, while oil prices surged by up to 60%. Global recovery efforts may face long delays, further jeopardizing international energy reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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