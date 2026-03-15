Iran's Role in the Global Energy Tides: Controlling the Strait of Hormuz

Saudi Aramco's recent communication with oil buyers reflects a major shift in the energy landscape, as Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz influences global oil exports. Amidst conflict in the Gulf, Iran's actions have significantly impacted oil and LNG supplies, affecting global energy markets.

Retaliatory measures by Iran through drone and missile attacks have highlighted vulnerabilities in shipping routes, cutting off vital supply chains. U.S. and Israeli efforts to stabilize the region face challenges, with Iran's capacity to disrupt maritime traffic still intact, threatening prolonged disruptions.

The crisis has caused a substantial drop in the Middle East's oil output, collapsing confidence in safe supply routes. Insurance costs have risen, while oil prices surged by up to 60%. Global recovery efforts may face long delays, further jeopardizing international energy reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)