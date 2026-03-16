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Hollywood's Oscar Night: Triumphs, Security & Unpredictability

The Academy Awards celebrated top film performances with notable wins for Sean Penn, Amy Madigan, and 'KPop Demon Hunters.' Security concerns loomed amid a U.S.-Iran conflict, impacting the event's atmosphere. The industry faces uncertainty with mergers and AI threats, as 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another' vie for top honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 06:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 06:21 IST
Hollywood's Oscar Night: Triumphs, Security & Unpredictability

The Academy Awards showcased some of the year's most lauded film performances Sunday, awarding iconic actors and productions, like Sean Penn and 'KPop Demon Hunters.'

Amidst the glitz, security was ramped up due to the ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, reflecting unease among Hollywood insiders.

With studios seeking lower costs abroad and AI threatening jobs, the film industry faces pivotal changes. The race for best picture saw films 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another' in close competition, adding unpredictability to the glamorous evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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