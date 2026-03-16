Hollywood's Oscar Night: Triumphs, Security & Unpredictability

The Academy Awards showcased some of the year's most lauded film performances Sunday, awarding iconic actors and productions, like Sean Penn and 'KPop Demon Hunters.'

Amidst the glitz, security was ramped up due to the ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, reflecting unease among Hollywood insiders.

With studios seeking lower costs abroad and AI threatening jobs, the film industry faces pivotal changes. The race for best picture saw films 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another' in close competition, adding unpredictability to the glamorous evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)