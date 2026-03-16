Hollywood Shines Bright: Oscars Mark Historic Wins and Unpredictable Outcomes

Hollywood's famous Oscars ceremony kicked off with notable wins on Sunday, as Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Weapons." The ceremony also spotlighted the global hit "KPop Demon Hunters" as Best Animated Feature.

Host Conan O'Brien brought humor and gravity by addressing Hollywood's AI concerns and promoting optimism while nominees spanned 31 countries. Enhanced security marked the event due to a potential threat against the Academy Awards, although no specific danger was identified.

This year's Awards held surprising outcomes, with a focus on competitive categories and industry challenges like AI impacting jobs. The ceremony masked broader concerns about the film industry's direction amid mergers affecting major distributors.

(With inputs from agencies.)