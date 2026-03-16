Global Energy Markets Disrupted Amid Ongoing U.S.-Iran Conflict

The escalating U.S.-Iran conflict has significantly impacted global energy markets, with the vital Strait of Hormuz remaining closed. U.S. officials predict a quick resolution to the situation, expecting it to conclude within weeks, potentially easing current high oil prices.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of further strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, Iran remains resolute, with its Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declaring the nation's readiness to defend itself and refuting any intentions to negotiate with the United States.

The International Energy Agency has announced plans to release oil reserves to stabilize the market, but as military actions continue, vigilance remains crucial as the conflict as yet shows no signs of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)