Revolutionizing Skincare with Boldpurity®: The Precision Science House
The luxury skincare brand Boldpurity®, founded by cosmetic scientist Khatija Shabana, is redefining the industry by controlling its science and manufacturing processes in-house. It launched with innovative formulations targeting skin aging at a cellular level, setting new precision standards for Indian skincare in the global market.
- Country:
- India
In 2026, the skincare industry witnesses a groundbreaking shift as luxury brand Boldpurity® emerges, led by visionary Khatija Shabana. Unlike typical brands, Boldpurity® owns its entire scientific and manufacturing process, setting new benchmarks by integrating comprehensive scientific understanding into its formulations.
Industry norms are challenged as Boldpurity® launches three cutting-edge products. SkinReset™ PDRN Serum, CellMorph™ 500 TXA Spicule Serum, and Aquablur™ Bubble Toner Serum, each designed around advanced delivery systems, demonstrate an unparalleled grasp of cellular science and set new standards in skincare efficacy.
Boldpurity® reflects a paradigm shift, emphasizing Indian scientific prowess in skincare. By establishing rigorous control over its products, it aspires to elevate Indian skincare to global prominence. The brand's offerings are available online and through select partners, with international distribution expected in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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