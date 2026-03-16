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Phool Walon Ki Sair: A Parade of Unity and Heritage in Delhi

The 'Phool Walon Ki Sair' festival in Delhi celebrates unity and shared heritage, connecting younger generations with cultural roots. Celebrated with Shehnai music and traditional 'Pankha' offerings, it signifies Hindu-Muslim unity. The event promotes social harmony, preserving Delhi's historical and cultural legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:36 IST
Phool Walon Ki Sair: A Parade of Unity and Heritage in Delhi
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  • India

The 'Phool Walon Ki Sair' festival is a vibrant reflection of Delhi's shared heritage, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Held amidst Shehnai music at the Delhi Secretariat, members of Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan presented traditional 'Pankha' to the chief minister. This gesture upholds the festival's enduring tradition.

Dedicated to unity between Hindus and Muslims, the festival involves floral Pankha offerings at the Dargah of Sufi Saint Bakhtiyar Kaki and Mehrauli's Yogmaya temple. Last year's event faced delays but succeeded with intervention. Gupta emphasized the festival as a cornerstone of cultural preservation and mutual respect in the capital.

Art, Culture, Language and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted the festival's role in reinforcing cultural legacy, characterizing it as a message of harmony and brotherhood. Scheduled for March this year, a series of cultural and religious programs are planned to revitalize Delhi's rich traditions.

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