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Kashmir's Jamia Masjid Closure Sparks Religious Outcry

Authorities closed Kashmir's historic Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr due to law and order concerns. The closure prompted criticism from Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was placed under house arrest. The incident highlights tensions around religious practices in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:40 IST
Kashmir's Jamia Masjid Closure Sparks Religious Outcry
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In Kashmir, authorities have closed the historic Jamia Masjid for congregational prayers on Shab-e-Qadr, citing concerns over potential law and order issues, according to officials.

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was reportedly placed under house arrest, preventing him from attending the night-long prayers at the mosque.

Farooq criticized the decision, highlighting it as an example of shrinking space for religious practices and questioning the authorities' fear of sacred gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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