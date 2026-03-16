Kashmir's Jamia Masjid Closure Sparks Religious Outcry

In Kashmir, authorities have closed the historic Jamia Masjid for congregational prayers on Shab-e-Qadr, citing concerns over potential law and order issues, according to officials.

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was reportedly placed under house arrest, preventing him from attending the night-long prayers at the mosque.

Farooq criticized the decision, highlighting it as an example of shrinking space for religious practices and questioning the authorities' fear of sacred gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)