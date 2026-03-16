Racing Against Time: The Fate of Delhi Race Club's Elite Equines

The Delhi Race Club, a century-old institution, faces eviction after receiving a notice from the Centre to vacate its premises within 15 days. The directive endangers over 250 elite thoroughbred race horses trained on the historic track, sparking worry among trainers and staff who emphasize the horses' specialized care and routines.

The government's notice explains that the land, originally leased in 1926, is now needed for public use. However, the club has been operating without a valid lease since 1995. The club, covering 53.24 acres, is a key part of a larger area development plan, according to officials.

Trainers underline the complexity of relocating the racecourse, which supports nearly 5,000 livelihoods, including those of trainers and jockeys. Building new facilities would take years and compromise the delicate needs of the horses. The community awaits a resolution that considers both human and equine stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)