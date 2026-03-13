Left Menu

LPG Shortage Threatens Livelihoods of Delhi's Street Vendors

The availability issues with LPG have severely impacted street vendors in Delhi, pushing many into financial trouble. Vendors are either closing stalls or resorting to costly black-market purchases. Despite government efforts, the situation remains dire, with many vendors facing an uncertain future and struggling to meet daily expenses.

Updated: 13-03-2026 16:56 IST
  • India

The nationwide LPG shortage is wreaking havoc on the livelihoods of street vendors in Delhi, forcing shutdowns and causing financial distress. Many vendors are borrowing heavily just to keep their businesses afloat.

Naresh Chawla, operating near PVR Saket, says one shop often supports multiple families. The disruption is causing vendors to exhaust savings and struggle with household expenses.

With LPG cylinders being sold at inflated rates on the black market, vendors like Vicky and Upendra Gupta are raising dish prices, leading customers to walk away, worsening their financial woes. The crisis persists despite government measures prioritizing LPG production amidst West Asian energy conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

