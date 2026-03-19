Left Menu

BMW Unveils Mini Cooper S Victory Edition in India

BMW Group India has launched the new Mini Cooper S Victory Edition at the newly opened Mini dealership in Jaipur. This special edition reflects the brand’s racing heritage. It is priced at Rs 57.50 lakh and available as a completely built-up unit for immediate booking and delivery nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:08 IST
BMW Unveils Mini Cooper S Victory Edition in India
  • Country:
  • India

The BMW Group India has officially launched its latest model, the Mini Cooper S Victory Edition, marking the occasion at a newly established Mini dealership in Jaipur. This special edition pays homage to the iconic racing legacy of the Mini brand, introducing a robust motorsport presence to modern-day streets.

Speaking at the event, BMW Group India President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar, highlighted the launch as a celebration of the Mini's enduring motorsport spirit. This unveiling also coincided with the opening of Jaipur's first Mini dealership, Sanghi Classic, a notable expansion of the brand's reach within India.

The Mini Cooper S Victory Edition has an ex-showroom price of Rs 57.50 lakh and will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Customers can now book the car across all authorized Mini dealerships, with deliveries commencing promptly, ensuring enthusiasts can quickly get behind the wheel of this iconic vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026