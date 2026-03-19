BMW Unveils Mini Cooper S Victory Edition in India
BMW Group India has launched the new Mini Cooper S Victory Edition at the newly opened Mini dealership in Jaipur. This special edition reflects the brand’s racing heritage. It is priced at Rs 57.50 lakh and available as a completely built-up unit for immediate booking and delivery nationwide.
- Country:
- India
The BMW Group India has officially launched its latest model, the Mini Cooper S Victory Edition, marking the occasion at a newly established Mini dealership in Jaipur. This special edition pays homage to the iconic racing legacy of the Mini brand, introducing a robust motorsport presence to modern-day streets.
Speaking at the event, BMW Group India President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar, highlighted the launch as a celebration of the Mini's enduring motorsport spirit. This unveiling also coincided with the opening of Jaipur's first Mini dealership, Sanghi Classic, a notable expansion of the brand's reach within India.
The Mini Cooper S Victory Edition has an ex-showroom price of Rs 57.50 lakh and will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Customers can now book the car across all authorized Mini dealerships, with deliveries commencing promptly, ensuring enthusiasts can quickly get behind the wheel of this iconic vehicle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- BMW
- Mini
- Cooper
- Victory Edition
- India
- launch
- Jaipur
- dealership
- motorsport
- Hardeep Singh Brar
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