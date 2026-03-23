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Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Vows Family Support for Soldiers

During the 'Janata Darshan' event, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath assured soldiers that the state government would ensure the safety and well-being of their families. He addressed various grievances, including policing and financial aid for medical treatment, ensuring their timely resolution for the 25 crore citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 14:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Vows Family Support for Soldiers
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed soldiers during the 'Janata Darshan' program, pledging government support for their families' safety and welfare. He urged soldiers to dedicate themselves to serving the nation without concerns, assuring them of the state's commitment to their personal matters.

The program highlighted issues from policing to land disputes and financial assistance requirements. Adityanath engaged personally with attendees, promising addressed grievances through immediate and effective measures. Officials were instructed to resolve complaints within a set timeframe, maintaining the administration's dedication to citizen welfare.

Addressing healthcare concerns, Adityanath requested that families seeking financial help for medical expenses submit proposals with hospital estimates. Emphasizing the administration's accountability, he assured citizens that financial constraints would not hinder medical treatment, reflecting the government's unwavering support for its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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