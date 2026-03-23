Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Vows Family Support for Soldiers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed soldiers during the 'Janata Darshan' program, pledging government support for their families' safety and welfare. He urged soldiers to dedicate themselves to serving the nation without concerns, assuring them of the state's commitment to their personal matters.

The program highlighted issues from policing to land disputes and financial assistance requirements. Adityanath engaged personally with attendees, promising addressed grievances through immediate and effective measures. Officials were instructed to resolve complaints within a set timeframe, maintaining the administration's dedication to citizen welfare.

Addressing healthcare concerns, Adityanath requested that families seeking financial help for medical expenses submit proposals with hospital estimates. Emphasizing the administration's accountability, he assured citizens that financial constraints would not hinder medical treatment, reflecting the government's unwavering support for its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)