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Embracing Nature: Sarhul Celebrations in Jharkhand Highlight Environmental Reverence

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized the importance of protecting nature during the Sarhul festival, linking humans with nature's cycle. Celebrations in Ranchi featured traditional rituals and music, promoting a pledge to preserve the environment. The event also included predictions for monsoon rains, with rituals bringing the community together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:22 IST
Embracing Nature: Sarhul Celebrations in Jharkhand Highlight Environmental Reverence
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Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren underscored the critical need to protect nature during Sarhul celebrations, asserting that reverencing nature is the highest form of worship.

Speaking at Ranchi's Tribal College Hostel, Soren highlighted Sarhul's symbolism of humanity's deep connection to nature. The festival, marking spring's arrival, drew large crowds garbed in traditional attire, celebrating with music and dance.

Rituals and ceremonies included forecasts by tribal priests predicting normal monsoon rainfall. Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr was also celebrated statewide amidst enhanced security, with mass prayers held in Ranchi's key religious sites.

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