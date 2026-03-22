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Dhurandhar: A Cinematic Spectacle That Transcends Cinema

Actor Anupam Kher praises Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as an outstanding experience that transcends cinema. Starring Ranveer Singh, the sequel has surpassed Rs 300 crore at the box office. Set in Karachi's Lyari town, the film explores covert intelligence operations against geopolitical events. It's hailed as a proud Indian achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:59 IST
Dhurandhar: A Cinematic Spectacle That Transcends Cinema
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  • India

Anupam Kher has lavished praise on Aditya Dhar's latest directorial venture, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge.' The film, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is not just a movie but an emotional experience that resonates deeply with audiences.

Having crossed Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office, 'Dhurandhar' is set against the backdrop of covert intelligence operations, with historical references like the Kandahar plane hijack adding layers to its narrative. Kher's admiration for the film speaks volumes of its impact, as he shared on Instagram.

The film, featuring a star-studded cast that includes R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, unveils a riveting tale of underworld rise and personal transformation in Karachi. Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar helm this production, which Kher describes as a profound piece of cinematic art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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