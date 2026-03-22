Bihar's Legacy and Transformation Celebrated in PM's Bihar Diwas Message

In a heartfelt message on Bihar Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, acknowledging the state's rich historical contributions and recent transformations. This gesture came as a testament to Bihar's enduring legacy and ongoing developmental strides under Kumar's leadership.

PM Modi hailed Bihar's illustrious past, recounting the moral teachings of Buddha, the strategic acumen of Chandragupt Maurya, and the reformative impact of Gandhi's Satyagraha. He spotlighted historical figures like the first President, Rajendra Prasad, and Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram, acknowledging their roles in shaping India's path.

Further, Modi praised the sweeping changes witnessed in Bihar, crediting Kumar's dedication to societal welfare. Highlighting the NDA government's recognition of Karpoori Thakur with the Bharat Ratna, Modi reinforced the alliance's commitment to honoring Bihar's significant contributions and ensuring its continuous progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)