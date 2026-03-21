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Chief Minister Urges End to 'Illegal War'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for an end to what he described as an 'illegal war' imposed by the United States and Israel. The conflict affects the entire Muslim world and has significant impacts on India's energy needs and domestic sentiments, Abdullah stated during Eid prayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:50 IST
Chief Minister Urges End to 'Illegal War'
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday demanded the cessation of what he described as an 'illegal' war by the United States and Israel. Speaking after offering Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine, Abdullah emphasized the war's widespread impact on the Muslim world.

Abdullah highlighted the war's influence on India, stating that it affects the sentiments of Muslims and disrupts energy needs, such as the supply of cooking gas and diesel.

Furthermore, he criticized the closure of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for Eid prayers, questioning the disparity between security forces' claims of normalcy and their actions. Abdullah expressed hope that these decisions would be reconsidered in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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