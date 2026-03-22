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Tragedy Strikes: Indian Teens Missing in Nepal River

Two Indian teenagers from Sant Kabir Nagar went missing while swimming in Tinau river, Nepal. Despite a search operation, Faran Ansari and Aman Ansari remained unlocated as of Sunday evening. The river, popular with swimmers, has witnessed similar incidents according to local sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Indian Teens Missing in Nepal River
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  • Nepal

Tragedy unfolded in Nepal's Palpa district when two Indian teenagers, Faran Ansari and Aman Ansari, were reportedly swept away by the currents of the Tinau river on Sunday.

Both teenagers hailed from Sant Kabir Nagar district in India's Uttar Pradesh state and were part of a group of seven youths visiting the river in Tansen municipality for recreation.

Despite a search operation initiated by local authorities, the youths remained missing by Sunday evening. Reports from the local community suggest that such incidents are not uncommon in the river, which is a popular swimming destination for visitors from both Nepal and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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