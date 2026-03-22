Tragedy Strikes: Indian Teens Missing in Nepal River

Tragedy unfolded in Nepal's Palpa district when two Indian teenagers, Faran Ansari and Aman Ansari, were reportedly swept away by the currents of the Tinau river on Sunday.

Both teenagers hailed from Sant Kabir Nagar district in India's Uttar Pradesh state and were part of a group of seven youths visiting the river in Tansen municipality for recreation.

Despite a search operation initiated by local authorities, the youths remained missing by Sunday evening. Reports from the local community suggest that such incidents are not uncommon in the river, which is a popular swimming destination for visitors from both Nepal and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)