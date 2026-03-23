Honoring the Heroes of Shaheed Diwas

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to iconic freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, marking the solemn occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

The Chief Minister described their sacrifice as a momentous chapter in the annals of India's history. He emphasized that their unwavering bravery, dedication, and patriotic spirit would continue to inspire future generations with a strong sense of 'nation first'.

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, all under 25, faced execution by the British on March 23, 1931, in connection with the Lahore conspiracy case. Their martyrdom is remembered annually on Shaheed Diwas.

(With inputs from agencies.)