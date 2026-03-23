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Honoring the Heroes of Shaheed Diwas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas, acknowledging their sacrifice as a pivotal moment in India's history. Their execution by the British on March 23, 1931, continues to inspire with their bravery and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 08:56 IST
Honoring the Heroes of Shaheed Diwas
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to iconic freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, marking the solemn occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

The Chief Minister described their sacrifice as a momentous chapter in the annals of India's history. He emphasized that their unwavering bravery, dedication, and patriotic spirit would continue to inspire future generations with a strong sense of 'nation first'.

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, all under 25, faced execution by the British on March 23, 1931, in connection with the Lahore conspiracy case. Their martyrdom is remembered annually on Shaheed Diwas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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