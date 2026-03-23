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India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Yarn Imports

India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies has recommended imposing anti-dumping duties on imports of viscose rayon filament yarn from China. These duties, ranging from $386 to $1,071 per metric ton, will be applied for five years once approval is granted by the finance ministry, aiming to protect domestic producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:47 IST
India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Yarn Imports

India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has taken a significant step in safeguarding domestic industry by recommending anti-dumping duties on viscose rayon filament yarn imported from China.

According to a government notification released on Monday, these duties could range from $386 to $1,071 per metric ton.

Upon approval from the finance ministry, these measures will remain in place for five years, marking a pivotal move in trade protection strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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