Tensions Rise in Manipur: Mob Storms Kuki Zo Council Chairman's Residence

In the tense town of Churachandpur, Manipur, conflict erupted as a mob attempted to breach the home of H Thanglet, chairman of the Kuki Zo Council. Suspicions of militant activity within the residence sparked the unrest, compelling security forces to take decisive action.

Officials reported that the situation escalated after protesters, mostly youths, began pelting the chairman's home with stones, alleging the presence of militants inside. Despite initial attempts by security to control the mob with tear gas, tensions flared again on Sunday night.

In a bid to prevent further escalation, armed personnel fired blank shots to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, fervor spread to the nearby Tuibong area, where agitators set tyres alight. Security responded with tear gas to quell the unrest, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)