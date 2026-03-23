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Tensions Rise in Manipur: Mob Storms Kuki Zo Council Chairman's Residence

In Manipur's Churachandpur town, a mob attempted to invade the home of Kuki Zo Council chairman. Armed personnel fired blank shots to disperse the crowd after youths protested and threw stones, suspecting militants' presence in the chairman's residence. Security forces deployed tear gas to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:40 IST
Tensions Rise in Manipur: Mob Storms Kuki Zo Council Chairman's Residence
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In the tense town of Churachandpur, Manipur, conflict erupted as a mob attempted to breach the home of H Thanglet, chairman of the Kuki Zo Council. Suspicions of militant activity within the residence sparked the unrest, compelling security forces to take decisive action.

Officials reported that the situation escalated after protesters, mostly youths, began pelting the chairman's home with stones, alleging the presence of militants inside. Despite initial attempts by security to control the mob with tear gas, tensions flared again on Sunday night.

In a bid to prevent further escalation, armed personnel fired blank shots to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, fervor spread to the nearby Tuibong area, where agitators set tyres alight. Security responded with tear gas to quell the unrest, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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