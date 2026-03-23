Haryana Police Intensify Crackdown on Badshah's 'Tateeree'

The Haryana Police have launched a concerted effort to crack down on rapper Badshah's controversial song 'Tateeree.' They have so far removed 857 links across social media, targeting platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Officials claim the song contains offensive lyrics that undermine the dignity of women and minors.

The police action involved notices sent to social media companies, demanding the removal of all versions of the song. The state's Director General of Police, Ajay Singhal, emphasized that any content compromising women's and minors' dignity will not be tolerated. Violators may face account restrictions, and repeat offenders could face legal charges.

Social media users are being cautioned against sharing the banned track. Haryana's Additional Director General of Police, Shibas Kabiraj, warned of strict legal consequences. An FIR lodged at Panchkula's Cyber Police Station has sparked a probe into online activities related to 'Tateeree.' As criticism swells, Badshah insisted his roots in Haryana influence his art while denying malicious intent.